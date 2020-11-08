McCullers throws 7 scoreless, Astros beat Giants 6-4

Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. took a no-hitter into the seventh and the Giants ninth inning rally comes up short, as they drop the series opener in Houston.

HOUSTON (AP) - Lance McCullers Jr. pitched no-hit ball into the seventh inning, Michael Brantley and Carlos Correa drove in two runs each and the Houston Astros snapped a five-game skid with a 6-4 win over the San Francisco Giants.

McCullers bounced back from one of the worst performances of his career with a gem where he allowed one hit and struck out five in seven scoreless innings.