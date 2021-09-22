x
San Francisco Giants

"Late Night Lamonte" lifts Giants over Padres 6-5

LaMonte Wade Jr. singled in the ninth inning to bring in the go-ahead run and the San Francisco Giants beat the staggering San Diego Padres 6-5
San Francisco Giants' LaMonte Wade Jr. watches his RBI-single hit during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO (AP) - LaMonte Wade Jr. singled over leaping All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. in the ninth inning to bring in the go-ahead run and the San Francisco Giants beat the staggering San Diego Padres 6-5 to keep a one-game lead in the NL West.

Wade’s hit was the third straight one-out single off Mark Melancon and brought in Brandon Belt. Melancon, who leads baseball with 37 saves, started the ninth with the score tied at 5. The Giants stayed ahead of the Dodgers in the division race after Los Angeles beat Colorado 5-4. The Padres blew a 4-1 lead and wasted a two-homer performance by Manny Machado.