Logan Webb fans 10, San Francisco Giants hand Texas Rangers 9th interleague loss in row

SAN FRANCISCO — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Logan Webb set a career high with 10 strikeouts in six innings and the San Francisco Giants beat Texas 4-2, keeping the Rangers winless in interleague play this season. Swept in the two-game series, Texas dropped to 0-5 against NL opponents this year. The Rangers have lost a team-record nine straight interleague games overall - their next try to end the drought will be June 1 at Colorado. Mike Yastrzemski and Brandon Belt drove in runs for San Francisco, which began the day tied with St. Louis for the best record in the National League. David Dahl hit his third home run of the season for Texas.