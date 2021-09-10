Logan Webb's Masterpiece: 9 photos and 10 facts about the Rocklin native who shut down the Los Angeles Dodgers

The San Francisco Giants pitcher stuck out 10, walked none and led the team to a playoff victory

SAN FRANCISCO — Logan Webb struck out 10 pitching masterfully in his postseason debut, Buster Posey hit a two-run homer that held up, and the 107-win San Francisco Giants blanked the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 in the opener of their NL Division Series.

Webb, who grew up in Rocklin, gave up only 5 hits and didn't walk a batter.

ESPN' reporter Tim Keown wrote that Webb "pitched one of baseball's most epic postseason games."

MLB.com called Webb's performance a "gem for the ages."

ESPN's Jeff Passan broke down how rare Webb's performance was, tweeting that, "What Logan Webb did tonight for the Giants was awfully rare and awfully special. In postseason history, only 30 times has a pitcher gone 7.2+, allowed 5 or fewer hits, 0 runs and struck out at least 10. Look at the names. An absolute who’s who."

Kris Bryant and Brandon Crawford also homered to back a combined five-hitter by Webb and a pair of relievers.

9 Photos That Say It All

Breaking Down the Win

Watch Webb and Posey recap how they defeated the Dodgers:

All About Logan

Here are ten things to know about the former Rocklin High School star:

1. Webb was born in Rocklin, California on November 18, 1996.

WATCH: Logan's mom discusses his Rocklin roots:

2. He attended Rocklin High School where he played both football and baseball. He graduated in 2014.

3. Webb was committed to Cal Poly before being drafted.

4. Webb was drafted in the fourth round of the 2014 MLB June Amateur Draft by the San Francisco Giants.

5. He was the Giant's first high school player drafted in 2014, according to Bleacherreport.

WATCH: Logan's high school coach on Webb's success:

6. Webb was a CAL Mid-Season All-Star in 2018.

7. He made his major league debut for the Giants in August 2019 in a matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

8. In his first three seasons with the Giants, Webb has played 48 games, starting 45 of them. He has recorded 241 strikeouts and 74 walks. He has a career ERA of 3.94.

9. He ranked first in the NL for being hit by pitch (HBP) with 7 in 2020

10. He has five pitches in his repertoire: Slider, Changeup, 4-Seam Fastball, Sinker and Cutter. According to baseballsavant.mlb.com, his fastball on average is about 93 mph. It tops out at 96.2 mph.

Bonus facts:

Webb proposed to his girlfriend Sharidan Morales in January 2020. He made the announcement on Instagram.

Webb is active on Twitter where he shares a lot of memes.

ABC10 caught up with Webb's former high school baseball coaches who shared their thoughts on his success.



"This is Logan, this is how he is," said one of his coaches. "This is what he did here...coming from a sophmore down on the JV field up here to the varisty field, watching him progress every year comign out of football. Everybody is shocked but it doesn't shock me at all."