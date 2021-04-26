x
Webb goes 7 scoreless, hits 2-run triple, Giants top Marlins 4-3

Credit: AP
San Francisco Giants' Logan Webb hits a two-run triple against the Miami Marlins during the second inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Sunday, April 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Logan Webb pitched three-hit ball over seven scoreless innings and had a two-run triple for his first career extra-base hit, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Miami Marlins 4-3. 

Mauricio Dubon added a pair of hits, including a squeeze bunt. Jesús Aguilar homered for the third consecutive day for Miami. 

The Marlins are 1-3 on their 10-game road trip.

The Giants, at 14-8, have the second best record behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best overall record in the National League.