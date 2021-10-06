Rocklin's Logan Webb to start NLDS Game 1 for division champion Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Logan Webb will start for the San Francisco Giants in Game 1 of their NL Division Series on Friday night against the rival Dodgers.
Webb, 24, is a former high school star with the Rocklin Thunder, who compiled a 11-3 record in the regular season with a 3.03 ERA for the Giants.
Fellow right-hander and 14-game winner Kevin Gausman will go Saturday night in Game 2 for the NL West champions, having thrived lately with a little extra rest - something that factored into manager Gabe Kapler’s decision when he felt equally confident in both pitchers.