Lux slam, pitcher Urías 3 RBIs send Dodgers past Giants 11-5

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Gavin Lux hit a grand slam, Julio Urías drove in three runs to help back his gem on the mound, and the Los Angeles Dodgers pounded the Giants 11-5 for their eighth straight win and a weekend sweep of rival San Francisco.

Urías didn’t allow a baserunner until Mike Tauchman’s one-out infield single in the sixth, then Austin Slater hit a two-run homer one out later as the Giants made things a little interesting after falling behind 11-0.