Lux slam, pitcher Urías 3 RBIs send Dodgers past Giants 11-5

Julio Urías drove in three runs and the Los Angeles Dodgers pounded the Giants 11-5 for their eighth straight win and a weekend sweep of San Francisco.
Los Angeles Dodgers' Gavin Lux, center, is congratulated by DJ Peters, left, and, Chris Taylor after hitting grand slam home run against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Gavin Lux hit a grand slam, Julio Urías drove in three runs to help back his gem on the mound, and the Los Angeles Dodgers pounded the Giants 11-5 for their eighth straight win and a weekend sweep of rival San Francisco.

Urías didn’t allow a baserunner until Mike Tauchman’s one-out infield single in the sixth, then Austin Slater hit a two-run homer one out later as the Giants made things a little interesting after falling behind 11-0. 

Urías struck out 10 over six stellar innings to beat San Francisco for the first time in 10 career starts and 16 appearances after three no-decisions in 2020.