MadBum gets 1st win vs. former team, D-backs top Giants 3-1

Madison Bumgarner threw seven stellar innings to beat his former team for the first time and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the first-place San Francisco Giants 3-1
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner throws to a San Francisco Giants batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Bumgarner (6-6) was pitching against the Giants for the second time since joining the Diamondbacks on an $85 million, five-year deal before the 2020 season. The 32-year-old helped San Francisco win three World Series titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014 and he was the 2014 World Series MVP. Bumgarner gave up just six hits and a walk while striking out four.