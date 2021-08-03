MadBum gets 1st win vs. former team, D-backs top Giants 3-1

PHOENIX (AP) - Madison Bumgarner threw seven stellar innings to beat his former team for the first time and the Arizona Diamondbacks knocked off the first-place San Francisco Giants 3-1.

Bumgarner (6-6) was pitching against the Giants for the second time since joining the Diamondbacks on an $85 million, five-year deal before the 2020 season. The 32-year-old helped San Francisco win three World Series titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014 and he was the 2014 World Series MVP. Bumgarner gave up just six hits and a walk while striking out four.





