Bumgarner to face former Giants team in San Francisco on Saturday

SAN FRANCISCO - Former Giants ace Madison Bumgarner will face his former club at last when he takes the mound for the Arizona Diamondbacks in San Francisco.

The 2014 World Series MVP might face a few ex-teammates who are still around.

When Arizona visited Oracle Park last month, Bumgarner remained in Phoenix rehabbing a mid-back strain. He will come off the injured list to make his first appearance since Aug. 9.