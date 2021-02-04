Mariners rally late to stun Giants 8-7 in 10 innings

A wild opening night concluded with a massive comeback by the Mariners, who defeated the Giants in 10 innings.

SEATTLE (AP) - Jake Fraley walked with the bases loaded in the 10th inning to score Evan White with the winning run, and the Seattle Mariners rallied from a five-run deficit to beat the San Francisco Giants 8-7.

A wild opening night concluded with a massive comeback by the Mariners, who scored six runs in the eighth inning to take a 7-6 lead, lost it on pinch-hitter Alex Dickerson’s solo homer in the ninth and finally won in extra innings.

San Francisco’s bullpen struggled all night, capped by Jose Alvarez’s inability to throw strikes in the 10th.