Marte 4 hits as Diamondbacks end 5-game skid, top Giants 6-5

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Ketel Marte homered as part of a four-hit night and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the San Francisco Giants 6-5 to snap their five-game losing streak.

Marte went deep in the first inning off Giants lefty Tyler Anderson, then added two doubles and a single.

Arizona also ended an eight-game losing streak on the road.

Brandon Belt hit his sixth homer of the year for the Giants, pulling San Francisco to within one-run of Arizona in the seventh inning.