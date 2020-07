A day after beating the Giants 8-1 on opening day, the NL West champion Dodgers scored in every inning except the third and outhit the Giants 13-4.

LOS ANGELES — Max Muncy homered twice, Ross Stripling pitched seven neat innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the San Francisco Giants 9-1.

A day after beating the Giants 8-1 on opening day, the NL West champion Dodgers scored in every inning except the third and outhit the Giants 13-4.

NL MVP Cody Bellinger raised his arms as if encouraging the fake crowd cheers when it ended at Dodger Stadium.