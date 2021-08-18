Mets respond to Cohen tweet with 12-inning win over Giants

Kevin Pillar hit a three-run home run in the 12th inning, lifting the New York Mets over the San Francisco Giants 6-2.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Kevin Pillar hit a three-run home run in the 12th inning, lifting the New York Mets over the San Francisco Giants 6-2 hours after the team’s owner called out its hitters for a lack of production.

With his club stuck in a five-game skid, Mets owner Steve Cohen tweeted Wednesday morning that “it’s hard to understand how professional hitters can be this unproductive. The best teams have a more disciplined approach. The slugging and OPS numbers don’t lie.”

The barbs hardly seemed to inspire New York early on.

Six Giants pitchers combined to blank the Mets until the ninth inning, when J.D. Davis provided a tying sacrifice fly.