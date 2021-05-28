Tauchman robs Pujols of winning HR, Giants top Dodgers in 10

Mike Tauchman's game-saving catch to rob Albert Pujols of a walk-off home run helped spark a Giants rally an inning later to beat the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Giants left fielder Mike Tauchman reached over the wall to rob Albert Pujols of a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning and San Francisco broke through in the 10th to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-5 in a thriller.

Dodgers pinch-hitter Austin Barnes hit a three-run homer with two outs in the ninth to make it 5-all. Pujols was up next and hit a long drive that Tauchman caught.

Three times the Giants had a lead and three times the Dodger tied it.