x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

San Francisco Giants

Tauchman robs Pujols of winning HR, Giants top Dodgers in 10

Mike Tauchman's game-saving catch to rob Albert Pujols of a walk-off home run helped spark a Giants rally an inning later to beat the Dodgers in Los Angeles.
Credit: AP
The San Francisco Giants celebrate after a win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in a baseball game Friday, May 28, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Giants left fielder Mike Tauchman reached over the wall to rob Albert Pujols of a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning and San Francisco broke through in the 10th to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-5 in a thriller. 

Dodgers pinch-hitter Austin Barnes hit a three-run homer with two outs in the ninth to make it 5-all. Pujols was up next and hit a long drive that Tauchman caught. 

Three times the Giants had a lead and three times the Dodger tied it. 

In the end, the Giants wound up with their first win over their NL West rivals in five tries this season.  