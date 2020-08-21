x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

San Francisco Giants

Trout gets another up-and-in heater from SF pitcher in loss

Angels star Mike Trout received another fastball near his head from Giants reliever Shaun Anderson, who twice went up-and-in two days prior.
Credit: AP
Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout waits to bat against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Angels star Mike Trout flinched after yet another high-and-tight fastball from San Francisco reliever Shaun Anderson, prompting a warning from the plate umpire in the Giants’ 10-5 win over Los Angeles.

Two days earlier in Anaheim, Trout was upset when Anderson twice threw near his head in the ninth inning. 

This time, the three-time AL MVP turned his head after a heater sailed up and in. 

Angels manager Joe Maddon loudly cursed and complained before emerging from the dugout to continue. 

A few people in the Giants barked back and plate ump Lance Barrett warned the teams. 

Once play resumed, Trout tripled off the fence in left field.  