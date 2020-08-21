Trout gets another up-and-in heater from SF pitcher in loss

Angels star Mike Trout received another fastball near his head from Giants reliever Shaun Anderson, who twice went up-and-in two days prior.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Angels star Mike Trout flinched after yet another high-and-tight fastball from San Francisco reliever Shaun Anderson, prompting a warning from the plate umpire in the Giants’ 10-5 win over Los Angeles.

Two days earlier in Anaheim, Trout was upset when Anderson twice threw near his head in the ninth inning.

This time, the three-time AL MVP turned his head after a heater sailed up and in.

Angels manager Joe Maddon loudly cursed and complained before emerging from the dugout to continue.

A few people in the Giants barked back and plate ump Lance Barrett warned the teams.