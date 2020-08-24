Yastrzemski homers on 30th birthday, Giants beat D'backs 6-1

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Mike Yastrzemski celebrated his 30th birthday with a go-ahead home run and the San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-1 Sunday for their sixth consecutive victory.
Trevor Cahill and four relievers held the Diamondbacks to five hits, and the Giants completed their first three-game series sweep of the season.
Yastrzemski drove a 3-2 pitch from Luke Weaver into the Giants’ bullpen in center field leading off the sixth for a 2-1 lead.
Alex Dickerson added a three-run homer off Hector Rondon in the seventh to provide cushion and make it a 5-1 game.