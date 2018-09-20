SAN DIEGO (AP) - Wil Myers and Freddy Galvis homered, Robbie Erlin pitched five solid innings and the San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants 8-4 on Wednesday night to avoid a three-game sweep.

Myers' two-run homer highlighted a five-run second inning. Galvis added a three-run shot in the eighth as San Diego won for the second time in 10 meetings against San Francisco.

Erlin (4-7) beat the Giants for the first time and snapped a career-high four-start losing streak. The left-hander allowed three runs on five hits, with two walks and three strikeouts. His last victory came against the Rockies on Aug. 21.

Four Padres relievers allowed one run over the final four innings as San Diego ended its six-game homestand at 2-4.

Chris Stratton (10-9), who was coming off his first career shutout, was gone after three innings. Soon after putting the Giants ahead with a three-run double, Stratton, who was trying to beat the Padres for the second time this season, was replaced after surrendering five runs on six hits and a walk.

Rookie Armies Garcia's third homer in eight starts pulled the Giants within 5-4 in the eighth. Garcia has hit safely in nine of his first 10 career games.

The Padres batted around in the second inning to go ahead 5-3. The big blow was Myers' 11th homer this season, which landed in the Padres' bullpen in left-center.

Before Myers went deep, Franmil Reyes extended his hitting streak to a career-high 11 games with a single, Cory Spangenberg and Freddy Galvis produced RBI singles and Manuel Margot added a run with a sacrifice fly.

Stratton helped himself with a two-out, bases-loaded double in the second. The first extra-base hit of his career put the Giants ahead 3-0.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: 1B Brandon Belt (knee) returned to San Francisco to be evaluated by team doctors, with a strong possibility that he will undergo season-ending surgery.

UP NEXT

Giants: LHP Madison Bumgarner (6-6, 3.14 ERA) gets the start on Friday when the Giants open a three-game series at St. Louis. The last time Bumgarner pitched at Busch Stadium was in Game 1 of the 2014 NLCS, when he blanked the Cardinals for 7 2/3 innings. Bumgarner is coming off a six-inning scoreless gem in beating the Rockies on Sept. 15.

Padres: LHP Eric Lauer (5-7, 4.74) opens the Padres' final trip, facing the Dodgers on Friday. Lauer will make his first career start at Dodger Stadium after dominating the Dodgers at Petco Park this year, going 2-0 with a 0.61 ERA.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.