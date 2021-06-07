x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

San Francisco Giants

Wisdom homers twice for Cubs, who avoid sweep with 4-3 win

Patrick Wisdom hit a pair of home runs and drove in three runs in helping the Chicago Cubs avoid a four-game sweep with a 4-3 victory over the San Francisco Giants.
Credit: AP
Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant (17) hauls in a deep fly ball in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Sunday, June 6, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Patrick Wisdom hit a pair of home runs and drove in three runs in helping the Chicago Cubs avoid a four-game sweep with a 4-3 victory over the San Francisco Giants.

Wisdom has seven home runs in 13 games this season. He has a hit in nine of 11 games since his May 25 recalled from Triple-A Iowa. 

Kyle Hendricks won his fifth straight start, allowing three runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out five. Craig Kimbrel struck out two in a perfect ninth for his 14th save.