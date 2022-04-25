Pederson homers twice in Giants' 12-3 rout of Nationals

Joc Pederson homered twice, doubled and drove in three runs to help the San Francisco Giants rout the Washington Nationals 12-3 for the series sweep

Pederson moved to the leadoff spot after Mike Yastrzemski was placed on the COVID-19 list. The Giants are 7-3 on this road trip, with one game left to go. Wilmer Flores added three RBI singles for San Francisco.