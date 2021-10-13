Playoff series for the ages as Dodgers, Giants go to Game 5

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Everybody expected a playoff series for the ages between the century-old rival Dodgers and Giants, and now they’ve got it. Anything less than a winner-take-all Game 5 would have been a baseball travesty, leaving the sport short-changed on the October stage.
It’s the 107-win, NL West champion Giants vs. the defending World Series champ Los Angeles Dodgers for a place in the NL Championship Series against Atlanta starting Saturday night.
It all comes down to Game 5 on Thursday night, back at San Francisco’s Oracle Park after the Dodgers staved off elimination with a 7-2 victory at home Tuesday night.
Rocklin native Logan Webb will look for his second victory of the series, looking to replicate his dominating Game 1 performance, as Giants manager Gabe Kapler will give him the start on Thursday night, opposed by LA's Game 2 starter Julio Urias, who led the Dodgers to a win last Saturday night in San Francisco.