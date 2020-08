AJ Pollock and Mookie Betts each hit a three-run homer, rallying the Los Angeles Dodgers past the San Francisco Giants 6-2 on Sunday.

The Dodgers have won nine of 12, and they took two of three from their NL West rivals in the series.

They've homered in 11 straight games, and their 29 long balls lead the majors.