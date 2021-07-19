Posey comes through in return as Giants defeat Dodgers 7-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Buster Posey and Wilmer Flores hit back-to-back homers in the first inning, Thairo Estrada had a key double in the seventh and the San Francisco Giants defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-2 in the opener of a pivotal four-game series between the NL West rivals.

Posey had two hits and drove in two runs in his first game back after he missed two weeks due to a bruised left thumb. Estrada came through with a two-run double in the seventh inning as the Giants broke open a close game by scoring four times. Max Muncy and Justin Turner homered for Los Angeles, which was held to four hits.