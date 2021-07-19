x
San Francisco Giants

Posey comes through in return as Giants defeat Dodgers 7-2

Buster Posey and Wilmer Flores hit back-to-back homers in the first inning, and the San Francisco Giants defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-2
San Francisco Giants Buster Posey, right, hits a two-run home run as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith, left, and home plate umpire Jeremie Rehak watch during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, July 19, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Buster Posey and Wilmer Flores hit back-to-back homers in the first inning, Thairo Estrada had a key double in the seventh and the San Francisco Giants defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-2 in the opener of a pivotal four-game series between the NL West rivals. 

Posey had two hits and drove in two runs in his first game back after he missed two weeks due to a bruised left thumb. Estrada came through with a two-run double in the seventh inning as the Giants broke open a close game by scoring four times. Max Muncy and Justin Turner homered for Los Angeles, which was held to four hits.