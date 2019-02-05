SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Buster Posey hit a game-ending single with two outs in the ninth inning to send the San Francisco Giants to a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night.

Dodgers starter Hyun-Jin Ryu and Giants counterpart Madison Bumgarner were on their games, leading to a tight game that wasn't decided until the bullpens took over late.

Steven Duggar and Gerardo Parra started the winning rally with back-to-back, one-out singles against Julio Urías (2-2). Pedro Baéz then came in with two outs and runners on first and second and Posey hit a line drive to left field. Chris Taylor fielded the ball on one hop and threw on the fly to home, but Duggar slid in safely before Russell Martin could get the tag down on a high throw to give the Giants the series win.

Will Smith (1-0) pitched a scoreless ninth for the win.

Bumgarner's nemesis, Enrique Hernandez, did him in once again in the sixth inning with both his bat and legs. Hernandez led off the inning with a double, making 23 for 45 in his career against Bumgarner.

Then with two outs, Hernandez took off and Cody Bellinger hit a grounder down the first-base line. Brandon Belt made a diving stop but Bellinger beat Bumgarner to the bag for an infield hit, while Hernandez raced around third to score the tying run.

The Giants had taken the lead with a rare first-inning run when Duggar singled, went to third on a double by Tyler Austin and scored on Belt's sacrifice fly. It was just the second first-inning run in 31 games this season for San Francisco.

TRAINERS ROOM

Dodgers: CF A.J. Pollock will need surgery because of an infection in his surgically repaired right elbow. Manager Dave Roberts had no timeline on how long Pollock will be sidelined but acknowledged "it's going to be a little bit." Roberts says he expects Pollock back this season. ... INF David Freese was scratched for precautionary measures after fouling a ball off his ankle in batting practice. ... LHP Caleb Ferguson (oblique) threw a bullpen session and could face hitters on Saturday.

Giants: San Francisco purchased the contract of C Stephen Vogt from Triple-A Sacramento and optioned LHP Ty Blach to the minors. Vogt is back in the majors less than a year after having right shoulder surgery. "I feel super emotional and proud to be going back. A long year and a lot of hard work," he said.

PITCHER'S DUEL

Ryu allowed four hits and one run in eight innings - his longest outing since 2013. He faced the minimum 21 batters over his final seven innings.

Bumgarner allowed one run and four hits in six innings for his ninth straight quality start against the Dodgers. But he has just two wins in those games in large part because the Giants have given him two or fewer runs of support in eight of the nine games.

OUTTA HERE

Giants manager Bruce Bochy was ejected by home plate umpire Tim Timmons in the seventh inning for arguing a strike call against Posey. It was Bochy's second ejection of the season.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (1-0) will pitch the opener of a three-game series at San Diego on Friday. Kershaw is 18-6 with a 1.90 ERA in 34 career starts against the Padres.

Giants: RHP Tyler Beede will be called up from Triple-A Sacramento to start the series opener at Cincinnati on Friday.