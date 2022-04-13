Who is Alyssa Nakken | Sac State alum and first female coach for the SF Giants

On Tuesday evening, Nakken coached first base for the San Francisco Giants in the third inning after first base coach Antoan Richardson was ejected.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — At the San Francisco Giants game Tuesday night against the San Diego Padres, Alyssa Nakken made MLB history as the first female coach on the field in a regular-season game.

In January of 2020, the Giants hired Nakken, a Sacramento State University alum, as a full-time coach, making history as the first female coach for the SF Giants.

Who is Alyssa Nakken?

Nakken is a graduate of Woodland High School and attended Sacramento State University from 2009 to 2012, obtaining her bachelor's degree in psychology.

During both her time at Woodland High and Sac State, Nakken played softball. She was recognized as a standout pitcher at Woodland High School and when she played for Sac State, she played all four years, mainly first base. Nakken was also a team captain for Sac State during her junior and senior year seasons.

Nakken studied and played softball at the University of San Francisco, obtaining her master's degree in sports management in 2015.

In 2014, Nakken joined the Giants organization as an intern in the baseball operations department. Now, she chairs the Giants’ Women’s Network "Momentum," which aims to promote diversity and equity within the organization.

Fast forward to Tuesday evening, Nakken coached first base for the Giants in the third inning after first base coach Antoan Richardson was ejected. When she was announced as Richardson’s replacement, Nakken was greeted with cheers from the crowd at Oracle Park.

San Francisco manager Gabe Kapler said Nakken had “prepared for this moment” while working with Richardson and others.

“So it's not a foreign spot on the field for her. She does so many other things well that aren't seen,” Kapler said. “So it's nice to see her kind of be right there in the spotlight and do it on the field.”

Nakken embraces her role as an example for girls and women that they can do anything.

“It’s a big deal," Nakken said. “I feel a great sense of responsibility and I feel it’s my job to honor those who have helped me to where I am.”