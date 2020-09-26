Padres lose Lamet to injury, split doubleheader with Giants

The San Diego Padres to a 6-5 victory and a doubleheader split with the San Francisco Giants after ace Dinelson Lamet left the game with an apparent injury.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Trent Grisham hit a game-ending three-run homer with one out in the seventh inning, lifting the San Diego Padres to a 6-5 victory and a doubleheader split with the San Francisco Giants after ace Dinelson Lamet left the game with an apparent injury.

Projected No. 1 playoff starter Lamet became the second Padres pitcher to go down injured in three games. No update was given before the game ended.