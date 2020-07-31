Padres use big six-run 10th for 12-7 win over Giants

The Padres have won seven of their last 11 series in San Francisco and two in a row dating to late last season.

SAN FRANCISCO — Tommy Pham hit a go-ahead single in the 10th inning after Trent Grisham began at second base under baseball’s new extra-innings rule, and the San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants 12-7.

Pinch-hitter Greg Garcia added a key two-run single against Tyler Rogers in the big six-run 10th.

The Padres’ bullpen couldn’t hold a late lead for the second straight game but San Diego was still able to hold on this time.