Padres use big six-run 10th for 12-7 win over Giants

SAN FRANCISCO — Tommy Pham hit a go-ahead single in the 10th inning after Trent Grisham began at second base under baseball’s new extra-innings rule, and the San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants 12-7.
Pinch-hitter Greg Garcia added a key two-run single against Tyler Rogers in the big six-run 10th.
The Padres’ bullpen couldn’t hold a late lead for the second straight game but San Diego was still able to hold on this time.
The Padres have won seven of their last 11 series in San Francisco and two in a row dating to late last season.