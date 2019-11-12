SAN DIEGO (AP) - The San Francisco Giants have bolstered their infield by acquiring Zack Cozart and prospect Will Wilson from the Los Angeles Angels for a player to be named or cash.

Cozart missed significant time in 2019 with shoulder and neck injuries. If healthy, the 2017 All-Star could play second base or provide versatility behind third baseman Evan Longoria.

Wilson was the Angels' first-round pick this year at No. 15 overall. The middle infielder batted .275 in rookie ball.

San Francisco also announced it signed right-hander Kevin Gausman to a $9 million, one-year deal. The team had also planned to speak with agents for free agent left-hander Madison Bumgarner.