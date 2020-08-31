x
Giants beat Diamondbacks 4-1 to win first road series

Giants starter Johnny Cueto shined on Sunday, pitching into the seventh inning to help lead San Francisco to its first road series victory.
San Francisco Giants pitcher Johnny Cueto throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning during a baseball game, Sunday, Aug 30, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

PHOENIX (AP) - Johnny Cueto pitched effectively into the seventh inning, Alex Dickerson homered and had two RBIs, and the San Francisco Giants won their first road series by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-1.

Cueto was sharp in his last start before the trade deadline, allowing a run on three hits in 6 2/3 innings. 

Dickerson hit a solo homer in the first inning and lined a run-scoring single in the eighth off Archie Bradley after the Giants put two on against Stefan Crichton. 

Evan Longoria followed with a two-run single and Tyler Rogers worked a perfect bottom half to push the Giants to their ninth win in 12 games.