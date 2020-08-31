Giants beat Diamondbacks 4-1 to win first road series

Giants starter Johnny Cueto shined on Sunday, pitching into the seventh inning to help lead San Francisco to its first road series victory.

PHOENIX (AP) - Johnny Cueto pitched effectively into the seventh inning, Alex Dickerson homered and had two RBIs, and the San Francisco Giants won their first road series by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-1.

Cueto was sharp in his last start before the trade deadline, allowing a run on three hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Dickerson hit a solo homer in the first inning and lined a run-scoring single in the eighth off Archie Bradley after the Giants put two on against Stefan Crichton.