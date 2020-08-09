Giants beat Diamondbacks 4-2 reach .500 mark

The Giants are back at a .500 record for the first time since Aug. 2 thanks to Monday's 4-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Kevin Gausman and three relievers combined on a three-hitter, and the San Francisco Giants ended pitcher Zac Gallen’s record-setting streak to begin his career, beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 on Monday night.

Gallen's streak of starts without allowing more than three runs to begin his career was snapped at 23 to begin his career, a Major League record.

Darin Ruf hit a two-run single in the sixth and Brandon Belt had a bases-loaded walk as the Giants won for the sixth time in eight games.

Mike Yastrzemski added a pair of singles.