x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

San Francisco Giants

Giants beat Diamondbacks 4-2 reach .500 mark

The Giants are back at a .500 record for the first time since Aug. 2 thanks to Monday's 4-2 win over the Diamondbacks.
Credit: AP
San Francisco Giants' Mauricio Dubon, right, and Joey Bart (21) high five after both scored on a single by Darin Ruf against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sixth inning of a baseball game on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Kevin Gausman and three relievers combined on a three-hitter, and the San Francisco Giants ended pitcher Zac Gallen’s record-setting streak to begin his career, beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 on Monday night. 

Gallen's streak of starts without allowing more than three runs to begin his career was snapped at 23 to begin his career, a Major League record. 

Darin Ruf hit a two-run single in the sixth and Brandon Belt had a bases-loaded walk as the Giants won for the sixth time in eight games. 

Mike Yastrzemski added a pair of singles.

In their final meeting of the 60-game season, San Francisco finishes with an 8-2 record in head-to-head matchups against Arizona. 