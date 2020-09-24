Giants beat Rockies 7-2 to take lead in NL wild-card race

The Giants have won three of four and are percentage points ahead of Cincinnati for the first of two NL wild cards.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Mauricio Dubón hit a three-run homer off reliever Yency Almonte in the fifth inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 7-2 on Wednesday night to move barely in front in a crowded NL wild-card race.

Evan Longoria also went deep for San Francisco. Brandon Belt added three hits and walked twice.

Logan Webb allowed two runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings to win in his first career appearance as a reliever.

