Giants beat Dodgers 5-4 for Kapler's 1st win as manager

LOS ANGELES — Wilmer Flores homered and the Giants beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-4 on Saturday to give Gabe Kapler his first win as San Francisco manager.

After getting outscored 17-2 in the first two games, the Giants took advantage of Dodgers starter Alex Wood’s struggles to avoid their first 0-3 start since 2012.

They scored in each of the first four innings. Wood had trouble finding the plate, throwing 67 pitches, including 29 balls, in three innings.