Giants beat Dodgers 5-4 for Kapler's 1st win as manager

The Giants took advantage of Dodgers starter Alex Wood’s struggles to avoid their first 0-3 start since 2012.
Credit: AP
San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Trevor Gott throws to the plate during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES — Wilmer Flores homered and the Giants beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-4 on Saturday to give Gabe Kapler his first win as San Francisco manager. 

After getting outscored 17-2 in the first two games, the Giants took advantage of Dodgers starter Alex Wood’s struggles to avoid their first 0-3 start since 2012.

They scored in each of the first four innings. Wood had trouble finding the plate, throwing 67 pitches, including 29 balls, in three innings. 

Dodgers pitchers didn’t have a 1-2-3 inning until the seventh, by new reliever Blake Treinen.