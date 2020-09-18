Giants beat Mariners again in road game playing at home

This was the second of two games moved to the Bay Area from Seattle because of smoke from West Coast wildfires.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Wilmer Flores hit a go-ahead, two-run triple in the seventh inning of the Giants’ 6-4 win that sent the Mariners to a pair of home defeats played in San Francisco’s ballpark because of dangerous air quality in Seattle.

This was the second of two games moved to the Bay Area from Seattle because of smoke from West Coast wildfires.