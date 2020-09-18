x
Giants beat Mariners again in road game playing at home

This was the second of two games moved to the Bay Area from Seattle because of smoke from West Coast wildfires.
San Francisco Giants' Darin Ruf, right, runs out his solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 in San Francisco. Third base coach Ron Wotus looks on. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Wilmer Flores hit a go-ahead, two-run triple in the seventh inning of the Giants’ 6-4 win that sent the Mariners to a pair of home defeats played in San Francisco’s ballpark because of dangerous air quality in Seattle.

Now, the nomadic Mariners head to San Diego for three more “home” games at Petco Park that were supposed to be played this weekend in Seattle but were moved because of further concerns about air quality - so just another day of altered air travel plans rerouting to Southern California.