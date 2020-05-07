Giants' Buster Posey not sure if he'll play this season

“There’s still some reservation on my end. I think I want to see kind of how things progress here over the next couple of weeks,” Posey said Saturday.

San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey says he's still not sure if he will play this season.

“There’s still some reservation on my end. I think I want to see kind of how things progress here over the next couple of weeks,” Posey said Saturday.

Posey said he wouldn't be surprised by any development right now, including the cancellation of MLB's planned 60-game season. The U.S. has seen a surge in new coronavirus cases with a series of daily records in recent days.