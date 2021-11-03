Giants legend Buster Posey to retire

Buster Posey helped lead the Giants to a franchise-record 107 wins and their first NL West title since 2012.

SAN FRANCISCO — A person with direct knowledge of the decision says San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey plans to announce his retirement Thursday.

The Giants said last month that they would exercise Posey’s $22 million club option for the 2022 season as long as the veteran catcher wanted to keep playing after a stellar year.

Posey helped lead the Giants to a franchise-record 107 wins and their first NL West title since 2012.

Read the full AP story here.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9