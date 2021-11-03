Giants legend Buster Posey to retire

SAN FRANCISCO — A person with direct knowledge of the decision says San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey plans to announce his retirement Thursday.
The Giants said last month that they would exercise Posey’s $22 million club option for the 2022 season as long as the veteran catcher wanted to keep playing after a stellar year.
Posey helped lead the Giants to a franchise-record 107 wins and their first NL West title since 2012.
Read the full AP story here.
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 9
Watch more ABC10: How to cut power use and emissions in your home | ABC10