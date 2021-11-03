x
San Francisco Giants

Giants legend Buster Posey to retire

Buster Posey helped lead the Giants to a franchise-record 107 wins and their first NL West title since 2012.

SAN FRANCISCO — A person with direct knowledge of the decision says San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey plans to announce his retirement Thursday.

The Giants said last month that they would exercise Posey’s $22 million club option for the 2022 season as long as the veteran catcher wanted to keep playing after a stellar year. 

