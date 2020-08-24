Giants designate Pence for assignment, get Rays' Robertson

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The San Francisco Giants have cut ties with outfielder Hunter Pence.
The move ends a second stint with the fan favorite that didn’t go nearly as well as his first.
The 37-year-old Pence was designated for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for utility man Daniel Robertson.
Robertson was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays for cash or a player to be named later.
Pence was a fiery emotional leader for the Giants from 2012-2018, helping anchor teams that won the World Series in 2012 and 2014. After making the All-Star team with Texas last season, he returned to San Francisco in February on a one-year, $3 million contract. But he hit just .096 with two homers and six RBI in 17 games.