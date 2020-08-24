x
Giants designate Pence for assignment, get Rays' Robertson

The San Francisco Giants have cut ties with outfielder Hunter Pence ending the reunion with the former World Series champion after just 17 games.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The San Francisco Giants have cut ties with outfielder Hunter Pence.

The move ends a second stint with the fan favorite that didn’t go nearly as well as his first. 

The 37-year-old Pence was designated for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for utility man Daniel Robertson. 

Robertson was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays for cash or a player to be named later. 

Pence was a fiery emotional leader for the Giants from 2012-2018, helping anchor teams that won the World Series in 2012 and 2014. After making the All-Star team with Texas last season, he returned to San Francisco in February on a one-year, $3 million contract. But he hit just .096 with two homers and six RBI in 17 games.