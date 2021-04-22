San Francisco Giants to allow 50% audience capacity after creating fully vaccinated sections

Baseball fans who receive their final COVID-19 vaccine shot can be in the fully vaccination section where social distancing is not required.

SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Giants are now allowing more fans back into the Oracle Park stadium after creating sections for those who either received the COVID-19 vaccine or tested negative for the disease.

Those who are 16 or older with their vaccination cards are eligible to be in the fully vaccinated section. According to the San Francisco Giant's website, fully vaccinated people means two weeks after receiving their final dose.

While those who are seating in those sections will not be six feet apart from other attendees, they will still have to wear a face mask when they're not eating or drinking.

Children between the ages of 2 and 16 could be in the fully vaccinated- section if they tested negative for coronavirus within three days of the game. Kids who are 2 or younger don't need to take a test.

Oracle Park could have up to 50% of its capacity now that it has sections for those who got their shots or tested negative. San Francisco County is currently in the orange tier, which means under the old rules, would allow them to bring up to 33% of their capacity.

To purchase San Francisco Giant's games tickets in the fully vaccinated sections click here.

