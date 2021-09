The Giants won their fourth straight and became the first team in the majors with 90 victories.

DENVER (AP) - LaMonte Wade Jr. and Evan Longoria each had two RBIs during a four-run rally in the ninth inning and the streaking San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 7-4.

Brandon Crawford homered and Brandon Belt had three hits for San Francisco.