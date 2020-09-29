x
Giants just miss playoffs, losing on season's final day

San Francisco went 29-31 under new manager Kapler, missing a playoff berth on the season’s final day with a 5-4 loss to the playoff-bound San Diego Padres.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - From a false-positive coronavirus test for outfielder Alex Dickerson that postponed a pair of road games against the Padres to getting smoked out of Seattle from the West Coast wildfires all in a six-day span, the San Francisco Giants stressed their superb resiliency in September.

The Giants just needed one more victory to make it all matter.

