Giants just miss playoffs, losing on season's final day

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - From a false-positive coronavirus test for outfielder Alex Dickerson that postponed a pair of road games against the Padres to getting smoked out of Seattle from the West Coast wildfires all in a six-day span, the San Francisco Giants stressed their superb resiliency in September.
The Giants just needed one more victory to make it all matter.
San Francisco went 29-31 under new manager Kapler, missing a playoff berth on the season’s final day with a 5-4 loss to the playoff-bound San Diego Padres.