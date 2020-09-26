Giants power past Padres for key win in doubleheader Game 1

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Wilmer Flores hit a go-ahead homer in the fourth, Mike Yastrzemski returned from an injury to splash a two-run shot into McCovey Cove the same inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the San Diego Padres 5-4 in the first game of a doubleheader for a key victory in a crowded NL playoff race.
The Padres clinched home-field advantage for the wild-card round next week with the Cardinals’ loss to Milwaukee in the first game of a doubleheader.
San Diego secured the National League’s No. 4 seed headed to its first postseason in 14 years.