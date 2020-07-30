Giants rally on Yastrzemski's 2nd HR, walk off with 7-6 win

Mike Yastrzemski homered twice, the second a solo shot into McCovey Cove in the ninth inning, lifting the San Francisco Giants past the San Diego Padres 7-6.

SAN FRANCISCO — Mike Yastrzemski homered twice, the second a towering solo shot into McCovey Cove in the ninth inning, lifting the San Francisco Giants past the San Diego Padres 7-6 on Wednesday night.

Donovan Solano had a three-run home run in the eighth, driving in a career-high four runs, and Alex Dickerson also went deep as the Giants rallied to beat the Padres, who entered the game tied for the best record in baseball.