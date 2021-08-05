x
San Francisco Giants

Giants score 4 in 9th to tie, beat Diamondbacks 5-4 in 10

The Giants moved four games ahead of the idle Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West. They’re 12-2 against Arizona.
San Francisco Giants' Steven Duggar, left, scores a Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly, right, waits for a late throw during the ninth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Phoenix. The Giants won 5-4 in 10 innings. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

PHOENIX (AP) - LaMonte Wade Jr. tied it with a two-out single in a four-run ninth inning and Kris Bryant doubled in the winning run in the 10th in the San Francisco Giants’ 5-4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday. 

After managing three hits and no runs against Arizona starter Merrill Kelly over eight innings, the Giants had five hits in the ninth. Wade’s single to right on a full count brought in the final two runs against Tyler Clippard.