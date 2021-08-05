Giants score 4 in 9th to tie, beat Diamondbacks 5-4 in 10

The Giants moved four games ahead of the idle Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West. They’re 12-2 against Arizona.

PHOENIX (AP) - LaMonte Wade Jr. tied it with a two-out single in a four-run ninth inning and Kris Bryant doubled in the winning run in the 10th in the San Francisco Giants’ 5-4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday.

The Giants moved four games ahead of the idle Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West. They’re 12-2 against Arizona.