Giants star catcher Posey out this year over virus concerns

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco Giants star catcher Buster Posey has become the latest big-name player to skip this season because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The six-time All-Star said his family finalized the adoption of identical twin girls this week. The babies were born prematurely and Posey said after consultations with his wife and doctor he decided to opt out of the season.

Buster Posey says if the twins hadn't been born premature right now, he'd probably be playing. Told me he hasn't had a chance to address the team as a group but is open to doing so & teammates were very supportive over the past week. #SFGiants — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) July 10, 2020

The 2012 NL MVP and three-time World Series champion joined Dodgers pitcher David Price, Washington first baseman Ryan Zimmerman, Colorado’s Ian Desmond, Arizona pitcher Mike Leake and other in deciding not to take part in the 60-game season this year.