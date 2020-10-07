x
Giants star catcher Posey out this year over virus concerns

The six-time All-Star said his family adopted identical twin girls who were born prematurely, which led him to the decision to opt out of the 2020 baseball season.
Giants catcher Buster Posey arrives at the second day of training sessions at Oracle Park in San Francisco, on Saturday.

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco Giants star catcher Buster Posey has become the latest big-name player to skip this season because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 

The six-time All-Star said his family finalized the adoption of identical twin girls this week. The babies were born prematurely and Posey said after consultations with his wife and doctor he decided to opt out of the season.

The 2012 NL MVP and three-time World Series champion joined Dodgers pitcher David Price, Washington first baseman Ryan Zimmerman, Colorado’s Ian Desmond, Arizona pitcher Mike Leake and other in deciding not to take part in the 60-game season this year.

Credit: AP
Here is what Posey said last week, about battling the decision to opt in or out of the 2020 Major League Baseball season. 