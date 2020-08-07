San Francisco Giants suspend workouts

The San Francisco Giants say they are “suspending workouts at Oracle Park, pending the results of tests conducted this past weekend.”

On Monday, the club announced two people had tested positive for the coronavirus without providing further details on whether the two were players, coaches or staff.

Prospect Hunter Bishop and pitcher Luis Madero, in the 60-player pool, already tested positive.