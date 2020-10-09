Giants win 5th in row, top Mariners under smoke-filled skies

The San Francisco Giants defeated the Seattle Mariners 10-1 for their fifth straight win under skies turned orange by raging wildfires.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Mike Yastrzemski hit a three-run homer as the San Francisco Giants defeated the Seattle Mariners 10-1 for their fifth straight win under skies turned orange by raging wildfires.

Players took batting practice with the lights turned on at Oracle Park on a late-summer afternoon.

Some ash flakes rained down on the ballpark and the smell of smoke from the Northern California blazes was noticeable but not overpowering.