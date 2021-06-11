Scherzer hurt, Giants beat Nats 1-0 behind Posey, DeSclafani

Buster Posey homered and the San Francisco Giants beat the Nationals 1-0 night on Anthony DeSclafani’s career-best two-hitter.

WASHINGTON (AP) - Washington ace Max Scherzer left after just 12 pitches with a groin injury, Buster Posey homered and the San Francisco Giants beat the Nationals 1-0 night on Anthony DeSclafani’s career-best two-hitter.

Giants left fielder Michael Tauchman made a leaping catch to rob a home run for the second time in less than a month.

A crowd of 18,029 attended the first game at Nationals Park without capacity limits since the 2019 World Series.