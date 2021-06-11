x
San Francisco Giants

Scherzer hurt, Giants beat Nats 1-0 behind Posey, DeSclafani

Credit: AP
San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani (26) and catcher Buster Posey, right, celebrate after a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, June 11, 2021, in Washington. DeSclafani threw a two-hitter as the Giants won 1-0. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Washington ace Max Scherzer left after just 12 pitches with a groin injury, Buster Posey homered and the San Francisco Giants beat the Nationals 1-0 night on Anthony DeSclafani’s career-best two-hitter.

Giants left fielder Michael Tauchman made a leaping catch to rob a home run for the second time in less than a month. 

A crowd of 18,029 attended the first game at Nationals Park without capacity limits since the 2019 World Series. 

Scherzer is 5-4 with a 2.21 ERA and began the night second in the NL with 104 strikeouts.