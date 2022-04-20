x
San Francisco Giants

Scherzer meets fans with gem, Mets sweep twinbill vs Giants

Max Scherzer pitched no-hit ball into the sixth inning of his anticipated home debut and the New York Mets defeated the San Francisco Giants 3-1
Credit: AP
New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer delivers to a San Francisco Giants batter during the second inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

NEW YORK (AP) - Max Scherzer pitched no-hit ball into the sixth inning of his anticipated home debut and the New York Mets rode their $130 million ace to a 3-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants for a doubleheader sweep.

Francisco Lindor was the hero in the opener, delivering a game-ending single in the 10th inning of a 5-4 victory. That came moments after Pete Alonso’s stretch at first base saved Lindor’s off-target throw and kept the game tied.

Scherzer hardly needed any help in Game 2. The three-time Cy Young Award winner allowed one hit in seven innings and combined with two relievers on a two-hitter.

