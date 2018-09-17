SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Antonio Senzatela pitched shutout ball into the sixth inning and also hit a two-run single as the Colorado Rockies held their playoff position, topping the San Francisco Giants 3-2 Sunday.

The Rockies, blanked the previous two days, avoided a three-game sweep. Colorado began the day with a half-game lead over St. Louis for the second NL wild-card spot and a half-game behind Los Angeles in the NL West - the Dodgers played later at St. Louis.

Colorado improved to 41-34 on the road this season, tying the franchise record for wins away from Coors Field set in 2009 and matched in 2017.

Ian Desmond added two hits and DJ LeMahieu had a sacrifice fly for Colorado.

The Rockies scored three times in the second against Dereck Rodriguez (6-4).

Senzatela (5-6) pitched out of jams in the second and third, and left after giving up a single and a walk to open the sixth. The right-hander allowed one run and struck out five with two walks for his first win since July 28.

Four relievers finished, with Wade Davis retiring three batters for his NL-leading 40th save.

The Rockies snapped their longest scoring drought this season in the second after a one-out error by first baseman Austin Slater.

Desmond singled and Rodriguez walked Chris Iannetta to load the bases. Senzatela followed with his second hit of the season, a single to left. After Charlie Blackmon walked, LeMahieu hit a sacrifice fly to make it 3-0.

Chris Shaw had a two-out RBI single in the sixth for the Giants.

Slater singled in Joe Panik in the eighth to make it 3-2.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: LF Matt Holliday, in a 3-for-20 slump, was held out of the starting lineup. . RHP Seunghwa Oh (hamstring) threw in the bullpen and could be available to pitch at some point on the road trip.

Giants: 1B Brandon Belt remains day to day with a sore right knee.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP Jon Gray (11-7, 4.80 ERA) pitches against the Dodgers in Los Angeles on Monday. Gray is 4-0 in 11 starts since returning from the mi nors.

Giants: LHP Andrew Suarez (6-11, 4.33) faces the San Diego Padres on Monday in the opening game of San Francisco's final road trip this season. Suarez's 121 strikeouts are the 10th-most by a rookie starter in franchise history.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.