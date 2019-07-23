WEST SACRAMENTO - The San Francisco Giants will be returning to West Sacramento for the third time since partnering with the River Cats as their Triple-A affiliate in 2015.

The River Cats will welcome the Giants to Raley Field for an exhibition game before next season on Sunday, March 22, 2020.

“Returning to Sacramento is something we’ve wanted to do since making our first trip there in 2016,” said Giants President & CEO Larry Baer. “Thanks to our partnership with the River Cats, our fan base in the Sacramento region continues to grow stronger and stronger every year and our young players gain invaluable experience on their path to the big leagues.”

The previous games in the Capital City between the River Cats and the Giants both took place in 2016 and 2018.

“The fan response to the last two Exhibition Games was truly profound, so we are thrilled to have the opportunity to host the Giants again in 2020,” said River Cats General Manager Chip Maxson. “Being able to bring the Giants of tomorrow together with household names like Buster Posey, Brandon Belt, and Brandon Crawford, all in our great sports city, is extremely special.”

