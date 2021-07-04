x
Slater hits late 2-run homer, Giants beat Diamondbacks 6-5

Austin Slater hit and Mike Yastrzemski both hit two-run homers, and the San Francisco Giants rallied to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5.
San Francisco Giants' Mike Yastrzemski, right, celebrates his two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks with third base coach Ron Wotus (23) during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

PHOENIX (AP) - Austin Slater hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, Mike Yastrzemski also had a two-run shot and the San Francisco Giants rallied to beat the struggling Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5. 

The Giants hit three homers to end a season-long four-game losing streak in an 11-4 win Friday and again took the Diamondbacks down with the long ball.

 Arizona went up 5-4 on David Peralta’s bloop single in the fifth inning, but Slater fouled off a couple of good pitches from Ryan Buchter before hitting a 463-foot homer to center. It was the Giants’ longest homer in the Statcast era (since 2015). San Francisco has scored 214 of its 405 runs (52.8%) of its runs this season on homers.