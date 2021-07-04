Slater hits late 2-run homer, Giants beat Diamondbacks 6-5

PHOENIX (AP) - Austin Slater hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, Mike Yastrzemski also had a two-run shot and the San Francisco Giants rallied to beat the struggling Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5.

The Giants hit three homers to end a season-long four-game losing streak in an 11-4 win Friday and again took the Diamondbacks down with the long ball.

Arizona went up 5-4 on David Peralta’s bloop single in the fifth inning, but Slater fouled off a couple of good pitches from Ryan Buchter before hitting a 463-foot homer to center. It was the Giants’ longest homer in the Statcast era (since 2015). San Francisco has scored 214 of its 405 runs (52.8%) of its runs this season on homers.