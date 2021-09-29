Slow starts won't lead to quick change at QB for 49ers

Coach Kyle Shanahan says that getting rookie Trey Lance in for more plays for starter Jimmy Garoppolo won’t help early game struggles for the 49ers.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - The solution for the San Francisco 49ers' slow starts on offense won’t be a quick change at quarterback.

Coach Kyle Shanahan says that getting rookie Trey Lance in for more plays in place of starter Jimmy Garoppolo won’t help change the pattern or early game struggles for the Niners.

Shanahan says the issues have been team-wide and not related to Garoppolo's play.